In Terms Of Tourism, Strong Foreign Investment In 2022



The year 2022 has been a great year for Mexico’s tourism sector, and the figures for tourism are quite encouraging. Last year an amount of three thousand 447.1 million dollars was raised, which is a historical fact.

The figure is more than double the 1,91.4 billion dollars that were captured throughout 2019, the year prior to the pandemic of covid -19. Informed the Ministry of Tourism. According to SECTUR, direct foreign investment represented 9.8 percent of the total in the country last year.

Miguel Torruco, head of the agency, revealed that in the fourth quarter of 2022, foreign investment registered 187.1 million dollars, and the countries that registered the highest flow in Mexico during this period were: the United States with 157.4 million dollars, representing 84.1 percent of the total.

They were followed by Canada with 39.3 million dollars; France with 12.8 million dollars; Colombia with 9.6 million dollars and Germany with 1.2 million dollars.

The head of the Secretariat emphasized that the historical record was broken in the first semester of 2022, since the flow of investments captured was equivalent to what was reported in all of 2019 and 2017.

This reflects the confidence that Mexico offers to international investors and entrepreneurs who contribute to strengthening the tourism infrastructure of the country’s different destinations.