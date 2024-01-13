Introducing Beatriz Adriana Chavarín de Jesús Extraordinary Real Estate Agent



Within the realm of real estate agents, there are instances of human development that astonish the world, such as the case of Vallarta's Beatriz Adriana Chavarín de Jesús, whom we will refer to simply as Adriana. After 8 years of experience in Puerto Vallarta, she has embarked on a journey towards independence in the field of Real Estate sales.



In 2016, Adri started working as an employee in a real estate company, where she served as a salesperson. Over time, she gained insights into the business, its strengths, and weaknesses. After a couple of years working for the company, she became an independent agent and subsequently established her own real estate company.



As a real estate company, Adriana has provided property management services, as well as buying, selling, and renting properties such as land, houses, commercial spaces, and apartments. Adriana has built a strong team that collectively demonstrates a proactive service that is constantly renewed to improve and achieve greater success.



Adriana's formidable team includes maintenance service providers, banking and credit institutions, lawyers, construction companies, and a close and meaningful relationship with the government of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas. This is crucial because, on many occasions, they need to handle procedures and transactions that require proper attention. For example, they assist in processing INFONAVIT and FOVISSSTE credits.



Real estate agents have a promising future when they acquire vision and confidence, understanding that there are no limits to what they can achieve with creativity in mind. Adriana is an example of tenacity, perseverance, discipline, effort, and sacrifice. However, today she can enjoy economic freedom that allows her to continue growing her own business. Many agents enter the business without knowing what it entails, but only those who transcend the barriers of knowledge and commit to personal development acquire the skills of great entrepreneurs. Puerto Vallarta offers this and more to those who, with values and principles, pursue a career in the real estate sector.

Cristian Granados Politician, writer, teacher and classical ballet choreographer.

