Investors Attracted to the Region Bet on Multi-Billion Dollar Project

Dr. Jorge Villanueva, president of the Association of Businessmen of Puerto Vallarta and Bahia de Banderas (AEBBA), recognizes that what is next for our country is the economic recovery, without neglecting the hygienic sanitary measures that we must continue to use. Against this backdrop, Villanueva believes that Mexico was assertive in not closing its borders and in maintaining strict epidemiological protocols in the industry without chimneys. He also points out that international investors detected a market that would recover faster than what specialists in the field had predicted. Even though the country's "tourism industry has not received federal support during the pandemic and recent government decisions and actions could dampen investment confidence". He particularly points to several government actions, such as changing outsourcing, concessions of federal zones on beaches and other measures that affect investment in one of Mexico's strongest industries.

Mexicans Invest in This Region

The Mexican government is therefore celebrating that in this tourist region "a strong investment in the Riviera Nayarit is being contemplated, with the construction of the Rosewood Mandarina hotel. This multi-million dollar investment is being financed entirely by Mexican investors. This next complex, together with the One&Only, is firmly expected to position Mandarina as a leading destination in the ultra-luxury sector in Mexico. With this important announcement for the region, Dr. Jorge Villanueva glimpses an indication that the covid-19 pandemic is in a clear phase of exhaustion, as Dr. Arturo Erdely, an actuary and doctor in mathematical sciences from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), has reported that according to his calculations, 55 percent of the Mexican population has already had direct contact with the virus, with the majority of cases being asymptomatic. "With this high number of people already infected and almost half a million deaths as a result of the pandemic, the balance in our country is that the exhaustion phase of the pandemic is part of the new reality, but Dr. Erdely says: "As a country we have paid a very high price in deaths and infections". It is definite that the virus is less and less contagious and this is what has caused the decline of the covid-19 pandémico”.