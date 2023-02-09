Jalisco Advances In The Generation Of Jobs

Has managed to maintain the positive trend in formal employment

The government of Jalisco, through the Ministry of Economic Development (SEDECO) and all the agencies that make up the Strategic General Coordination of Growth and Economic Development, has managed to maintain the positive trend in formal employment, as evidenced by the 18,294 new workers registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) during the first month of 2023.

This places Jalisco as the second largest generator of jobs in the country; it is worth noting that the generation of jobs in the state during the first month of 2023 is the highest historically for a month of January in the last 25 years.

During this same period, 111,699 jobs were registered nationally, of which Jalisco contributes 16.4%, that is, 16 out of every 100 jobs generated nationally were created in the entity.

"In spite of the global and national challenges and conjunctures, the Government of Jalisco reaffirms its commitment to the productive sector, in order to continue fostering the conditions for investment, the generation of confidence and certainty, to continue offering opportunities for growth and development in the present and future to all Jalisco residents."

"In unity, with a human face, leadership, clear rhythm and direction, our State continues to show dynamism, growth and economic diversification, and with a clear and differentiating leadership, it consolidates itself as the locomotive of growth and economic development in Mexico," said the Strategic General Coordinator of Growth and Economic Development, Xavier Orendáin De Obeso.

The figure of 18,294 jobs places Jalisco in second place nationally in the generation of new jobs, behind Baja California with 18,836 insured workers.

In addition, during January Jalisco had a better performance in terms of employment generation compared to economies of similar weight, Nuevo Leon registered 17,196 new jobs and Mexico City, which was the entity with the greatest loss with -16,288 jobs.

"A new job means the possibility of a new and better standard of living for a family, and that is what is happening in Jalisco thanks to the confidence of businessmen, academia and of course the grain of sand that we put from Government to generate more and better sources of work. We will continue working to generate conditions so that companies can continue to offer new sources of employment," added the head of the Secretariat of Economic Development, Roberto Arechederra Pacheco.

In January's absolute annual variation, the state is in first place nationally with 90,097 jobs.

In 2022 Jalisco positioned itself as the leading entity in employment generation by creating 82,963 new job opportunities.