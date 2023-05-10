Jalisco Has Broken Its Own Récords In Job Generation



The governor, Enrique Alfaro, assured that Jalisco has broken its own records and has achieved national leadership due to the joint work and the sustained agenda with the business sector, as well as the public policies that make it possible to reach the first places in job generation, foreign direct investment and exports.

In the framework of the swearing in of the new president of the Western Textile Chamber, Jorge Corvera Nepote, Alfaro said that "I want to express it today, because with Jorge Corvera as president of the Chamber, I offer that open dialogue and the will to always put on the table what we think, what we need and what we can do in a coordinated manner.



When there are differences, we will talk about them, and when there are coincidences, we will do our best to move forward with the responsibilities we each have".



For his part, the new president of the Western Textile Chamber pledged to continue working in conjunction with state and municipal authorities, and to follow up on the actions of his predecessor Mario Treviño, as well as to promote changes that will guarantee the growth of this sector and of each of the families that work in it.



The event was attended by the mayor of Guadalajara, Pablo Lemus Navarro, members of the chamber, and the new members of the Board of Directors of the Western Textile Chamber.