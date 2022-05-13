Jalisco; Leader In New Business Generation



So far this year, the state of Jalisco has become a national example with the opening of new

companies, the emergence of new entrepreneurial employers and the generation of new sources

of employment.



The most recent figures from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) show that in April of this

year, Jalisco ranked first at the national level in the generation of new employers registered with

the institute.



According to the IMSS, 256 additional companies were added to the existing ones, with the

consequent generation of new jobs for the people of Jalisco.



The IMSS report details that Jalisco was followed by Quintana Roo (243 companies), Baja California

(206 companies), State of Mexico (192 companies) and Mexico City (109 companies).



In the state of Jalisco, the services sector presented the greatest increase, with 92 new employers

in the fourth month of the year.



The commerce sector, the construction and transformation industry, transportation and

communications, agriculture and livestock, as well as the electricity industry and water collection

also saw increases in April.



With the new businesses and companies that opened in April, the entity accumulated 104,232

employers reported to the IMSS up to the end of April.