Jalisco Remains The State With The Second Highest Number Of Jobs In Mexico

The state continues to grow as a result of the actions carried out by the Government of Jalisco, through the General Strategic Coordination for Growth and Economic Development and the ministries that comprise it; proof of this is that the state is consolidating its position among the top places for job creation, occupying second place nationally with 31,557 formal jobs during January and February 2023, according to figures from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

“Work and unity pay off in Jalisco. The dynamism of the private sector, the contribution in the preparation of talent from academia and the fundamental conditions that the State is responsible for providing, continue to create value, which with a human face are reflected in an unprecedented two-month period in job creation. With rhythm and direction Jalisco continues to create conditions to grow and develop, to be attractive for investment and through the economy to contribute to reduce the inequality gap and poverty,” said Xavier Orendáin De Obeso, General Strategic Coordinator of Growth and Economic Development of Jalisco.

The jobs created during the first two months of the year represent the highest employment generation figure since 1997 for the first two months of the year.

During this period, 287,573 new jobs were created nationwide, of which Jalisco contributed 11%.

In February 2023, as a result of the strategy of the Secretariat of Economic Development (SEDECO), to be a business-friendly state, the entity’s businessmen and businesswomen registered the creation of 13,263 new jobs, surpassing the average February generation in the last 10 years, which is 11,640 formal jobs.

Nationally, 175,874 jobs were created during February, of which Jalisco contributed 7.5% of the jobs in the country, that is, 7 out of every 100 jobs created were in Jalisco.

In addition, the state is positioned as the third state with the highest number of jobs created in February, only behind Mexico City, which registered 18,575 jobs created, and Nuevo Leon with 16,851 jobs.

In 2022, Jalisco was the leader in job creation with 82,963 new job openings.