Job Fair Announced

At present, the companies of this city have seen the need to bring foreigners to fill the vacancies in hotels and companies, especially in the tourism industry.



This is an opportunity to get a formal, stable and safe job for the young people who are starting in the labor sector in Puerto Vallarta.



According to statistics more tourists will arrive during the rest of this season which will increase the need to cover different labor areas in order to provide quality service to the tourists who prefer Puerto Vallarta.



The Directorate of Tourism and Economic Development is preparing the 1st Job Fair 2023 in which 800 vacancies in the service sector such as hotels and property management, among others, will be offered.



This first fair will be held on January 17 and 18 of this year, at the Lazaro Cardenas Park, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.



Up to 18 companies are expected to participate, since they are still registering to be part of this meeting that gathers job seekers with different labor sources under the same space.



Companies interested in joining this activity may register through the Municipal Job Search System. Participation is free of charge.



Several job fairs have been held, but it has not yet been possible to fill vacancies, so companies have doubled shifts to employees due to lack of labor, so this time a good response is expected due to the great work being done to cover these shortages.