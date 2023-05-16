Job Fair Now In Pitillal



For young people who are looking for an opportunity to work in Puerto Vallarta and for some reason have not been able to find a job in a company, this will be an excellent opportunity. They will only have to attend on the date indicated and summoned, at the time indicated to be able to be placed in the different areas and desired segments.

There have been several job fairs that have been held, not always with the desired objective, but this is a great option for those who really want to work, as it represents a way to earn income and improve the standard of living that young people especially, are currently living.

This fair organized by the municipal government will have the participation of 39 companies and two educational institutions, on Tuesday 16 and Wednesday 17 May, the 4th Employment Fair 2023 in the main square of the delegation El Pitillal, from 3 pm to 7 pm.

On this occasion, a total of 1,241 vacancies at all levels in the hotel, communications, department stores, banking system, among others, will be offered during the two days, which will provide an alternative to those who are in search of employment with a wide range of opportunities to choose their best option.

This fair is possible thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Business Development and Economic Development sub-directions of the Tourism and Economic Development Directorate, which are concerned with continuing to generate greater possibilities for job and economic development for the people of Vallarta, continue to strengthen their synergy with the productive sector, bringing this type of event to the different areas of our port to facilitate the connection between companies and citizens.

It is expected that young people participate and join the different areas and departments of tourism companies that require personnel to fill their vacancies and thus fill the available positions and provide a quality service to tourists visiting Puerto Vallarta