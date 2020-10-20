José Amador Lizardi Takes Over The Air Terminal From Puerto Vallarta

Lizardi, who has served as administrator of the international airports of Aguascalientes, Hermosillo and Guanajuato, has seventeen years of experience in the airport sector and meets all the necessary requirements to relinquish the position. One of the main missions that the manager has is to continue with the missions in improving the travel experience of passengers and comfort during their stay. Both outgoing and incoming management will collaborate during this period of change to adapt the new command. An orderly transition is anticipated, as the company has a management team with leadership and solid experience that positions and drives it as the leading company in airport operations in the countries where it operates, providing quality, service and customer focus. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico is a Mexican company that operates in the airport sector. GAP operates 12 international airports in Mexico and two in Jamaica with service to more than 330 destinations, through 35 airlines. Its shares are listed on the Mexican and New York stock exchanges. The airports managed by GAP in Mexico are owned by the Mexican government, assigned in a 50-year concession since 1998, as part of a national initiative to privatize and improve the quality and safety of the country's airport services.