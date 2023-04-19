National Tourism Continues To Increase



Puerto Vallarta is the most important tourist destination for the people of Hidrocalida, since it is the place most frequented by them during vacation periods.



This was confirmed during the recent Holy Week and Easter vacation period, as a result of the permanent promotion work and the alliance with the municipal and state government of that entity.



During the recent visit of a Vallarta delegation headed by the Secretary General of the City Council, Felipe de Jesús Rocha Reyes, and the Director of Tourism and Economic Development, Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, to participate in the Meeting of Sister Cities of Aguascalientes 2023, it was highlighted that the flow of tourists from that state to our sun and beach destination continues to rise.



Arturo Gonzalez Estrada, secretary of the executive office of the municipal president of Aguascalientes, Leonardo Montañez Castro, assured that "Puerto Vallarta is the main tourist destination for the inhabitants of Aguascalientes, both during the year-end vacation season and in April, which is when the National Fair of San Marcos takes place.



Those days are vacation days for us and a great number of citizens, really thousands of them, travel to Vallarta".



He added that just last weekend about 40 buses departed from the hydrocalida capital city with a hundred percent occupancy of tourists eager to enjoy the benefits of Puerto Vallarta.



"And it is not only during Holy Week or the Christmas season when this happens, in fact the visit of Aguascalentenses to that city is permanent because we are very happy and grateful for the good treatment we have always received from that municipality, from very nice and warm

