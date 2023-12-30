Nuevo Nayarit Emerges As A Preferred Tourist Destination



Nuevo Nayarit, formerly Nuevo Vallarta, has become the national favorite among tourists. This was confirmed by the travel and accommodation booking platform, "Booking," a renowned travel and reservation search engine. Through meticulous predictions, the platform unveiled a list of five dominant destinations for the upcoming 2024, with Nuevo Nayarit standing out above other national destinations.

Cancún, which had held the top spot for several years, was relegated to the third position this time around, while Nuevo Nayarit in Bahía de Banderas claimed the first spot. It was a considerable surprise to witness Nuevo Vallarta ascend to the top spot, indicating that the majority of tourists prefer the activities in Bahía de Banderas in Nuevo Nayarit.

The list reads as follows:

Nuevo Nayarit

Puerto Escondido

Cancún

Atlixco

Mérida



Relevant data from the study reveals that 45% of the Mexican travel community plans to choose destinations where the cost of living is more affordable than in their city of origin. Additionally, 50% prefer to travel closer to home to enjoy luxurious vacations at a lower cost. Regarding the methodology, the company stated that the "Travel Predictions for 2024" research was conducted among adults planning to travel for business or pleasure within the next 12 or 24 months, with a sample size of 1009 Mexicans.

Finding an available room in Nuevo Nayarit is proving to be quite a challenge for this season; hotels are overbooked, and activities are overwhelmed by the excessive influx of people. However, the local population benefits the most, as thanks to the digital platform, the cash flow coming from elsewhere will remain within the active veins of the local community, reaching areas that previously received little to no benefit.