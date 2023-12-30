Occupancy Triples In Puerto Vallarta

The last weekend in Puerto Vallarta is set to be the most populous in its history.



With 900,000 residents in the final week of 2023, this beautiful tourist port achieves its highest recorded population. Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, Director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust, confirmed this uplifting news for the Vallarta community.

A total of 21,800 fully occupied rooms, along with hundreds of Airbnb units and thousands of visiting relatives in most residential homes in the municipality, result in a tripled population. This figure stands as the highest ever recorded in Puerto Vallarta's history, making the year 2023 and the start of 2024 particularly noteworthy.

According to the hotel monitoring program, it was foreseen 15 days ago that this would be Puerto Vallarta's most visited year-end. Statistics derived from hotel data and digital platforms' figures led to this conclusion. Hence, authorities are urging awareness and understanding that there might be challenges regarding service deficiencies, such as potable water, electricity, and defined spaces.

Another potential issue could be traffic congestion since Puerto Vallarta lacks alternative routes to its key destinations. There might be heavy traffic during these final days of 2023. A viable solution might involve the use of motorcycles or bicycles, which could undoubtedly expedite mobility, with, of course, caution and carefulness.