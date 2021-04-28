Open Call for Community Cultural Project Ideas and Documentary Filmmakers

This year the call for the Multilingual and Community Cultural Actions Program (PACMyC,) is complemented by the call of the Tejer Puentes project for documentary filmmakers and visual producers interested in making an audiovisual production of any of the projects carried out with the support of PACMYC. The Ministry of Culture, through the General Directorate of Popular, Indigenous and Urban Cultures (DGCPIU), and as part of the Chapultepec, Nature and Culture project, launches the call “Tejer Puentes. Documentary Encounter of Cultural, Multilingual and Community Actions ”, aimed at documentary makers and audiovisual producers. Both calls, promoted by the Ministry of Culture of the Government of Mexico, and the Ministry of Culture of Jalisco, remain in force until May 14, and the publication of results will be announced on May 31 of this year.

The PACMYC seeks through its announcement to groups, collectives, mayordomías, brotherhoods, councils, creators, and specialists in the fields of intangible cultural heritage, persons interested in developing an intervention or a cultural project that promotes the safeguarding of cultural heritage.

The intervention or community cultural project will be presented by informal citizen groups. Group members must live in the community they wish to influence, and groups must be made up of a minimum of five people over 18 years of age. The PACMyC serves indigenous people, Afro-descendants, vulnerable groups, or communities belonging to rural and urban areas that have an interest in implementing a cultural intervention or project related to world views, communal practices, popular arts, food cultures, traditional technologies, community pedagogies, and protection of collective rights.

Finally, this call will gather federal resources for 731,000 pesos and state resources for 1,300,000 pesos. Twelve projects will be selected to which an amount of up to 150,000 pesos will be awarded to carry out the works, and an additional amount of 100,000 pesos when they are completed and delivered.

The Tejer Puentes project, Documentary Encounter of Cultural, Multilingual and Community Actions, aims to make visible the national and international dissemination of the projects benefited by the PACMyC, for which it invites documentary makers and visual producers from the 32 federal entities of the country to make a documentary short film about community initiatives.

Interested parties must form a creative team made up of directors, photographers, producers, sound engineers, and scriptwriters. The producers or directors of the short film will be responsible for registering the project. They must register and upload the application files in the electronic form.

The documentary short film to be made will have a duration of 7 minutes with credits included, and the participants must be previously registered on the TELAR platform for the National Registry of Cultural Agents.

The complete bases and registration forms for both calls can be found on the Culture in Resilience page.

The participants will have to deliver in a timely manner an essay carried out by the director, or person in charge of the proposal, on the importance of Community Cultural Projects that aim to conserve, preserve, disseminate, safeguard, or recreate some cultural expression of the community to which a specific group belongs.

Likewise, the person responsible for the proposal, together with their creative team (made up of the director, photographer, producer, sound engineer and / or scriptwriter) must deliver a letter of intent, curriculum. and digital links that show 1 to 3 related documentary works with themes of community initiatives according to those of the PACMyC; as well as official identification documentation, among other requirements.

A jury of specialists appointed by the DGCPIU will choose 12 winning teams that will receive up to 150 thousand pesos each to produce a short film (maximum 7 minutes long), based on a selection of successful projects supported by the PACMyC at the national level.

The creative teams will have personalized advice from representatives appointed by the DGCPIU so that they know in detail the PACMyC project that they will be assigned to document.

Once the commitments between the DGCPIU and the beneficiaries have been formalized by signing a letter, the teams will have a maximum of three months to produce their audiovisual works. The technical characteristics of the delivery of the same, and the materials for its dissemination, will be specified to the winning teams once the results have been announced.

In addition to the support of 150 thousand pesos for the production of each documentary short film, once the creative teams have concluded and delivered their project, they will additionally receive a prize of 100 thousand pesos. These works will be screened on a date that will be announced in due time and form by the convening institutions.