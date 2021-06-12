Puerto Vallarta Leads the Way in Tourism Recovery



Once again Puerto Vallarta has reasons to continue its 103rd celebration as a city and 53rd as a municipality after the month of May, which once again demonstrated the firm and responsible steps this Port has taken in its recovery, and has been a reference in the reactivation of the three main beach destinations in the country that receive the highest number of visitors. The health conditions have been strengthened with the immunization of the elderly since last February; currently the coverage of the medical and health sector, teachers and people from 50 to 59 years old has also been achieved.

The state of Jalisco is in green light and its occupancy and hospital beds covid is at 5.5 percent of the little more than 4000 beds enabled; these data give optimism that the hotel sector of the destination has a favorable response from the health board to increase the occupancy ceiling by up to 70 percent. In addition, market conditions have been strengthening over the months with the sustained increase in hotel occupancy in the destination, fostered by the rapid progress in vaccination in the United States, the gradual immunization of regional and key markets for the flow of visitors both by road and air, as well as the staggered return of events. In terms of connectivity, the destination has managed to reinstate domestic routes such as those to the U.S., even recovering routes such as those to Chihuahua, Ciudad Juarez, Las Vegas, Santa Ana and Charlotte. From January to May, the Puerto Vallarta International Airport has had more than 7,800 operations and only an average of passengers (per week, inbound and outbound) of a little more than 35 thousand domestic and 37 thousand international.