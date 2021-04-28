Real Estate Sector Will Represent the "Boom" of the Economy in 2021

Although it had a negative impact on the world economy, the covid-19 pandemic has been a determining factor in the real estate sector in some of the country's cities. The president of the Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals (AMPI), Pedro Fernandez Martinez, said that Cancun, Riviera Nayarit and San Miguel de Allende are the preferred destinations for foreign buyers, mainly from the United States and Canada, who are looking for a second property, either for leisure or for medical and dental tourism. "Today, Mexico is a world exponent for medical real estate tourism; in dental tourism we are the first bidder, because we have excellent professional services at very accessible prices due to the difference of the peso against the dollar and against the euro, which makes foreigners to place their health trust in this country", he commented. He explained that another factor that will drive the growth of the real estate sector in 2021 is the millennial segment that now prefers to buy real estate instead of renting it.

According to the national leader of AMPI, citing data from Infonavit, in 2020, and despite the pandemic, "the acquisition of properties increased with the generation that previously only leased real estate, but they have already learned that the principle of financial strength is to acquire a heritage". Pedro Fernandez pointed out that, in the first half of last year, 47 percent of those who acquired a loan with Infonavit for the purchase of a home belong to the millennial generation. Based on the behavior of the market, the leader of real estate professionals in the country affirmed that the expectation for 2021 is that "the real estate sector will become the first axis of economic generation in the country.