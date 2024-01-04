Recognition Of BANXICO Worldwide



Victoria Rodríguez Ceja, the Governor of the Bank of Mexico, has been named the central banker for the Americas in 2024 by the specialized magazine "The Banker." This magazine has been published monthly in English since January 1926 through its founding editor, Brendan Bracken, from "Financial News," who later became the chairman of the "Financial Times" from 1945 to 1958.

In a statement, the Central Bank noted that the recognition was due, among other reasons, to the strategies implemented by Governor Rodríguez Ceja. These strategies included adopting a proactive monetary stance and establishing a timely and effective reference rate consistently focused on achieving the 3% inflation target. It was also emphasized that she made a significant effort to communicate the reasons why a restrictive stance was necessary. In its editorial, "The Banker" reproduced comments from the Governor explaining that this framework is built over many years anchored to fiscal discipline and a monetary policy focused on price stability, a robust financial system, well-capitalized banking institutions, sustainable external accounts, a flexible exchange rate regime, and adequate levels of international reserves.

Victoria Rodríguez Ceja is an economist who graduated from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education and holds a master's degree in economics from El Colegio de México. She has worked in the field of public finance, notably contributing to budgetary, financial, and debt-related matters. In the public administration sphere, she has held various positions, including Subsecretary of Expenditure, Advisor to the Secretary, General Director of Budgetary Policy, General Director of Expenditure, and Director of Debt in the Ministry of Finance within the Government of Mexico City. She also served as the finance director at the Mexico City METRO Collective Transport System.

"The Banker" not only acknowledges the outstanding work of Governor Victoria Rodríguez Ceja but also commends the excellent management of the Mexican economy, which stands out globally after recovering from the pandemic without accumulating debt that affected all countries.



