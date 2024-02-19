Strike Of Workers At Nacional Monte De Piedad Puerto Vallarta.

Please Rate Vote 1 Vote 2 Vote 3 Vote 4 Vote 5

Workers' Union demands fair wages.

Just after the Valentine's Day celebrations, the workers' union of Nacional Monte de Piedad company declared a strike and the closure of facilities throughout the Republic of Mexico, including the branches in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. The decision to strike was made by the Secretary General of the National Union of Monte de Piedad, Arturo Zayún, who detailed that the judge of the Federal Labor Tribunal for Collective Affairs and the director of the Federal Center for Conciliation and Labor Registration, along with the Union, requested one more day of extension from Nacional Monte de Piedad to negotiate the two pending agreement points, but the institution's executives refused. Arturo Zayún accuses Nacional Monte de Piedad's director, Javier de la Calle, of earning 600,000 pesos per month, which is 5 times more than the President of the United Mexican States. An act that can be seen as a total abuse of the working class. Unfortunately, this conflict has resulted in 2,300 employees on strike and, of course, 300 branches that will no longer provide the pawn service. Therefore, the union denounces the unjustified dismissal of 400 workers since the conflict began, which directly affects the company. While the executives do not yield to the strike, the workers will prevent the passage of people who are only seeking support from the pawnshop. The red-and-black banners will be preventing the doors from opening, and there is round-the-clock surveillance to further pressure the executives. This pawnshop is located on Francisco Villa Avenue, near Macro Plaza. You can distinguish the red and black cloths hanging to prevent the doors from opening. So, it is advisable to take precautions.