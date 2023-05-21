The ASOFOM Convention Took Place



This weekend the Convention of non-bank financial intermediaries (NBFIs) or SOFOMES specifically from the Northeast and West took place.



The event was held at the Fiesta Americana Hotel in the North Hotel Zone of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.



It was a full day of activities starting at 9 am and ending at 10 pm to live an experience among SOFOMES and share knowledge, ideas and work plans.



We talked about different levels of SOFOMES and companies in the financial sector that could have a day to clarify challenges, transformations, cybersecurity, targeted collections, intelligent collection means, deductibility, etc.



There were conferences where they talked, for example, about corporate governance, which consists of turning a company into something more institutional, with work organization charts, hierarchies and others that help partners to make more efficient and intelligent decisions that define the future of the financial company since economic dynamism can be based on a single formula, but on a whole system of creativity attentive to global financial mobility. A SOFOME is the most important figure for money lending and it is important to make it known to the entire community.



ASOFOM's National President, Enrique Presburger pointed out that he is the General Director of ASOFOM Expres, has a PhD in economics and has written 4 books on the financial topic. He has also had the opportunity to participate in Public Policies and hopes to continue performing this important work to strengthen the growth of Mexico's business sector.



At the opening ceremony, Enrique Presburger Cherem, accompanied by Rosalinda Salgado Flores, FIRA Jalisco State Resident, Martin Maisterra Vaca, NAFIN Western Regional Director, Juan Carlos Alvarez Chavira, BANCOMEX Risk Management Director, and by the Western and Northwestern regional presidents, said: "SOFOM is the financial figure that exists in all parts of the country, we give 6 of the first 10 loans to SMEs to strengthen them.



These are times to highlight our importance in economic growth and to take advantage of our strength of being a united and robust sector to defend the funding schemes in development banking and to seek institutional funding alternatives that impact Mexican SMEs".



For his part, Moacyr Pérez, Regional President of ASOFOM, said he is an economist and has been working for one year in a SOFOME in Guadalajara, Jalisco, and that his most important sector is Trusts, from where, of course, he works to help and support working society. "In the region we have 26 SOFOMES that are members of ASOFOM with a portfolio of 8,637 million pesos, representing 8.15% of the SOFOMES portfolio nationwide."



José Cruz Pérez Peña, ASOFOM's Northwest regional president, explained that the region includes 5 states: Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Sonora, Baja California and Baja California Sur. "In the case of the Northwest, this event will be attended by 31 SOFOMES from the Northwest, which is practically 100% of the members in the Northwest, representing 18% of the 195 SOFOMES in the Northwest region. Within these 30 SOFOMES there are 15 billion in portfolio, which is 3% of the total SOFOMES portfolio nationwide".



The conference programs, workshops and all the activities that more than 70 SOFOMES had, experienced the joy of getting to know each other's work. At the end, the event closed with a stellar conference by Enrique Quintana, internationally renowned journalist and columnist for the newspaper El Financiero, who gave a description from his perspective of how Mexico is doing financially and where it is headed, a very interesting topic for all those who participated.