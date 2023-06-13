"The Mexican Peso Stronger Than Ever"



Incredibly, the Mexican Peso has been strengthening steadily despite the severe global economic crisis, the pandemic, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the disputes among economic powerhouses such as China and the United States. These factors have not been able to impact the Mexican economy significantly.

The confidence with which the Bank of Mexico manages the currency is attributed to several factors. One of the key factors is the alleviation of the exchange rate pressure resulting from the COVID health crisis, which gradually subsided over the course of a couple of years. In 2020, the exchange rate reached historic highs above 25.70, but it has since been contained along with the pandemic. Solid remittances received from the USA and, more recently, the positive expectations of so-called "Nearshoring" have contributed to the peso's strength. Nearshoring refers to the transfer of certain production from foreign companies to countries like Mexico due to the proximity to a large market like the United States. While the exchange rate may close the year at slightly higher levels than at present, it is anticipated that the peso will continue to outperform other emerging currencies throughout 2021 and 2022.

Financial mobility among marginalized social groups undoubtedly serves as a significant anti-inflationary measure, allowing local commerce to thrive. Despite economic globalization, the impact on this market is minimized, which is why the resilience of the Mexican Peso against the US Dollar is celebrated.