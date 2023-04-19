The Saturday Market Of The Riviera Pitillal



Saturdays are the perfect days to walk by the river, enjoy the wonderful weather of Puerto Vallarta and spend time with the family, and the Pitillal River is the best option for this activity. And together with the relaxation of enjoying with family or friends in the midst of nature is the new proposal of Victoria Denis Méndez Zárate's project "Nuestro Bazar" (Our Bazaar).



"Nuestro Bazar" is not an artisan market, in reality, it is a bazaar of traders who seek to promote their products in the local market, there are even students and entrepreneurs who through this project start their own businesses helping to bring cash flow to their homes, or what is necessary to pay for their university studies, or simply support the family.



There are producers of sauces, Korean food, desserts, Mexican food with black corn, Tejuino, Tuba, chopped fruit, Mexican snacks and sweets. There are also those who sell toys, souvenirs, oils, bracelets, handicrafts, there is a lady who reads cards, there are those who sell saints and religious images, jewelry and many other things.



They are set up twice a month, every other week. From 3 pm to 9 pm on Saturdays. Their next exhibit will be on Saturday, May 29th and it will be a great opportunity to enjoy the warmth, fraternity, joy and happiness of the Pueblo. To the rhythm of the music of a DJ it is a great time to consume and learn about the culture of Vallarta.