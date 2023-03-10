Volaris Announces New Route



This new route will connect Guadalajara with Puerto Vallarta

With the purpose of meeting Jalisco's air connectivity needs, mainly due to the effects of the reconfiguration of the air supply and market, the Ministry of Tourism of Jalisco (Secturjal), the Guadalajara Convention and Visitors Bureau (OFVC) and the Public Trust for Tourism Promotion and Publicity of Puerto Vallarta celebrated the increase of frequencies on the Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta route of Viva Aerobus.



"It is very relevant for the strengthening of Jalisco's tourism competitiveness that Viva Aerobus continues to grow in our state and has added more interstate flights, so necessary to continue consolidating itself as a leading tourist destination, with greater air connectivity and at very competitive prices. It provides great benefits to the entire sector because it encourages the increase in traffic between both destinations, now we have to push for the tourism promotion of both destinations as an integrated circuit to strengthen the route," said Vanessa Perez Lamas, Secretary of Tourism of Jalisco.



Starting in March, Viva Aerobus will operate 16 weekly flights between the capital city of Jalisco and Puerto Vallarta, when previously it offered 7 flights a week (one daily flight), preparing also to meet the demand of the Easter holiday season through an offer characterized by low prices and giving passengers the opportunity to fly in the youngest fleet of airplanes in Mexico.



"These new flights are the result of a collaborative work between the private sector, the Ministry of Tourism of Jalisco, the Puerto Vallarta Trust and the Guadalajara Tourism Trust that work to generate a greater dynamism and tourist exchange that allows boosting growth and local and regional economic development, the goal is to continue growing and creating ties with new cities," said Gustavo Staufert Buclon, general director of OFVC Guadalajara.



ENRICHED OFFER



With this announcement, Viva Aerobus enriches its offer in Jalisco, a state where it landed for the first time in 2006, operating uninterruptedly, and today it already has 27 regular routes flying from Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta. In fact, just a few months ago, the airline inaugurated its new international route Guadalajara - Bogota.



"The increase in frequencies of the Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta route of Viva Aerobus will offer greater schedule options, availability of seats and connection alternatives through the capital of the State, benefiting both the destination and the tourists, who will now have more options to visit the Port enjoying its rich gastronomy, wide range of activities, paradisiacal beaches and sunbathing", stated Luis Villaseñor, director of the Public Trust for the Promotion and Tourist Publicity of the Municipality of Puerto Vallarta.



It should also be recalled that Guadalajara is one of Viva's six operational bases, where it offers passengers the possibility of connecting flights in said city to 18 destinations within Mexico and 4 international destinations (Bogota, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles).



"We are expanding the flight options between Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta for the comfort and convenience of our passengers, so they can travel between these two amazing cities with ease, in new aircraft and, as always, at really low prices," said Walfred Castro, Director of Corporate Communications for Viva Aerobus.