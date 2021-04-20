What is Progressive Social Networks, and Who Is Tito Yerena?

The organization pushes a strong social agenda with over 20 candidates vying for top government positions in the upcoming June elections. Here in PV, Tito Yerena has been selected as a pre-candidate for the RSP party and will be running for Municipal President of Puerto Vallarta.

Miguel Ángel Tito Yerena Ruiz, better known as Tito Yerena, is originally from Puerto Vallarta. He is a law student graduate of the University of Guadalajara, and has dedicated himself to support and help many low-income families of Vallarta with legal advice and services free of cost. In his political career he has been Municipal Trustee of the constitutional city council of Puerto Vallarta from 2004 to 2006, and the councilor of proportional representation for PV from 2012 to 2015. Likewise he has demonstrated a great commitment for more than 15 years with the Vallarta youth through sports programs with the CEDECUS civil association, providing the opportunity for hundreds of young people to develop their skills and abilities in Soccer.

Talking with Tito about the projects he has for Vallarta has shown me that he has the knowledge, capacity, and commitment to make them come true, something that for me, inspired more confidence in his abilities. I was glad to meet young people, entrepreneurs, and teachers among others who make up his work team. I saw a solid team prepared to fulfill their obligation to enhance the citizenship of Vallarta, and that they were committed to their work.

Regarding the projects that Tito spoke of, there are two in particular that caught my attention. One is the Children's Sports Unit, about which I was moved when he talked of his enthusiasm for the development of children and young people, knowing that they are the future of Vallarta. The project offers them opportunities in an equitable way, and encourages them to love sports from a young age, as well as to promote them in state and national competitions.

The other project that he told me about of which he has been promoting and looking for a way to make it a reality, is the Cable Car located in the downtown area of ​​the city. He seeks to promote both local and international tourism, as well as promote the history of the center of our city and marking historical points, reactivating it as an important tourist corridor and promoting commerce and cultural activities for the benefit of all.

During the interview he shared with me several projects that I perceive will have a great impact for Vallarta, among them are the creation of a Municipal Hospital, the start-up of the Mercado de Abastos y del Mar, and the implementation of Tourist Promotion Offices both within the country and abroad. These are just some of the projects since Tito Yerena, while at the head of the RSP, has designed more than 60 projects for Vallarta, seeking the development and positioning of the port as well as generating sources of employment for all of us who live here. It is his strategy that when he becomes president of this municipality, all works carried out by the city council will be with Vallarta labor.

I thank Tito for opening the doors to me and personally explaining his projects, of which after listening to him I am convinced that this is what is required for Vallarta.