5 Forest Fires Controlled In Guadalajara



After a long day, forest fire fighters from the three levels of government have reported the control of the fires registered in points of the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara (AMG) and surrounding municipalities.



In the municipality of Zapopan, three fires were fought in the areas of San Esteban Tateposco / El Diente, El Colli -within the Flora and Fauna Protection Area (APFF) La Primavera- and El Tepopote; one in Ixtlahuacán del Río in the area of La Higuera and one more in the area of Los Colomos in the municipality of Tala.



Currently, the status of these fires is as follows: San Esteban Tateposco - El Diente and Los Colomos are reported liquidated, La Higuerilla and Tepopote are under control, and El Colli is in the containment phase, so personnel from the three levels of government continue with cooling works.



A total of 428 elements from the Ministry of the Environment and Territorial Development (Semadet), Civil Protection and Firefighters from Jalisco, Zapopan and Guadalajara, the National Forestry Commission (Conafor), Brigade 249, the Decentralized Public Organization Bosque La Primavera, the municipalities of Zapopan, Zapopan and Guadalajara, and the municipalities of Zapopan, Guadalajara and Guadalajara were all involved in the firefighting operation, the municipalities of Zapopan, Guadalajara, Tala, Tlajomulco de Zúñiga and Ixtlahuacán del Río, the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), trained volunteer brigades, the Intermunicipal Environmental Board of the Valles Region and Selva Negra.



In addition, 89 units were used (pipes, motor pumps and pick-up trucks) and six aircraft, Witari and Cuautli from Semadet, Corsario from the Public Safety Secretariat, Tláloc and Halcón from Zapopan, Zeus from Guadalajara and Palomo from Tlajomulco de Zúñiga.



In case of detecting forest fires, the government of Jalisco asks to report it immediately to the following lines: 333-636-82-52 (State Center of Forest Fires), 800-737-00-00 and 911.

Firefighting monitoring can be consulted on the Twitter account @SemadetJal