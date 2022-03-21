700 Thousand Astrazeneca Vaccines Arrive In Jalsico





With the arrival of 700,000 doses from the AstraZeneca laboratory, Jalisco added 57 deliveries made by the Federation to the state over the weekend.

These biologicals will be used for boosters for people over 18 years of age throughout the state; also to provide first doses to those who for some reason do not have any vaccines and second doses according to the corresponding date and to complete schedules for those who have been delayed.

The campaigns will be carried out both in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area and in municipalities in the interior of the state.

While supervising the arrival of this shipment, the Secretary of Health in Jalisco, Fernando Petersen Aranguren, called on people to remain attentive to the official networks of the agency and invited the population to get vaccinated to avoid serious cases of the disease.

"To date in Jalisco we have received 11 million 883 thousand 162 doses of vaccines from different laboratories and we hope to apply 100 % for that we need your collaboration. We want to reduce coronavirus infections to a minimum".

And he added: "We are doing very well but the pandemic is not over yet. Vaccination as well as the use of masks and alcohol gel are still in force".

HEALTH EXHORTATION

The Ministry of Health of Jalisco (SSJ) urges those who are missing a dose of vaccine to complete their vaccination schedule.

In addition, since the pandemic is not yet over, it is recommended to continue with the measures in force: the proper use of masks in closed and open spaces, frequent hand washing, use of alcohol gel and avoid crowded or unventilated places.