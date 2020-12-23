Alert the Population to the Falsification of Influenza Vaccines

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) issued two sanitary alerts for the falsification and illegal sale of influenza vaccines from the company Sanofi Pasteur, which can be found throughout the country.

Both irregularities were notified to Cofepris by the laboratory itself. In the first case, Sanofi reported the falsification and commercialization of the product Fluzone Quadrivalent suspension.

Sanofi Pasteur S.A. de C.V. has stated that “the lots indicated have not been manufactured or distributed by the company, and does not recognize as its own the lots EUH2174AC , EUH071AB, and EoHo71AB of the product Fluzone Quadrivalent, so its sale is irregular.”

The health alert was regarding Fluzone Quadrivalent, a quadrivalent inactivated vaccine for disease caused by influenza A viruses ( H1N1 and H3N2 ) and B subtypes. This vaccine is only in the process of being analyzed by Cofepris for sale and distribution in the Mexican market, which is why Sanofi has not distributed any batches.

On the other hand, the firm notified the illegal commercialization of the product Vaxigrip suspension produced for the exclusive use of the health sector, so it should not be commercialized in the market. Vaxigrip is a vaccine against influenza A and B viruses.

The company Sanofi Pasteur, S.A. de C.V. informed Cofepris that it “received reports of the commercialization and application in hospitals, doctor's offices and private coexistence centers, of the product Vaxigrip f.f suspension, with lot numbers U3109 and U3148", indicated the organism in the sanitary alert.

Since the vaccine is for the exclusive use of the health sector, the laboratory is not sure of its safety and efficacy if it is applied by a private business.