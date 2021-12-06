Alfaro Meets With The U.S. Ambassador.



After meeting with the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, announced that both governments will work with a subnational approach to establish a common agenda and strengthen ties of friendship, institutional, commercial, environmental and social. "Today we had the opportunity to talk about how we are doing in Jalisco on different issues, I was able to talk and express to the Ambassador our specific interest in strengthening communication and the working relationship on the environmental agenda and the challenge we face in the face of climate change, we talked and I also talked about our vision on how to strengthen economic relations in a logic built from the local level, not only from the great national agreements, but also from the dynamics that our state is having," said Alfaro. As a result of this meeting, the Jalisco state governor said that the fight against climate change will be one of the strategic axes in the bilateral relationship between Jalisco and the United States, as they will seek to work together on the cleanup of the Santiago River.

In this regard, Ambassador Salazar said that he will analyze the way in which the U.S. government can join in the work to clean up the Santiago River and provide solutions against global warming. "I know that there is a vision here to see in what way it can be solved, we actually have problems, one of them is the real one, in the Santiago River, in Lake (Chapala), where the Santiago River comes out of, we have big problems that are recognized by everybody, right? So we are going to see if there is any way in which we in the United States and Jalisco can help, I do not know that yet, we are going to investigate it", said the ambassador. He added that on the security issue we will also see how we can help from a subnational context, where national and state issues are handled separately. The meeting was also attended by the U.S. Consul in Guadalajara, Eliza F. Al-Laham, and officials from the neighboring country.