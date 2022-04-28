Apply More Than 150,000 Vaccines



Health institutions break massive record

During the Easter Week, more than 150 thousand vaccines against COVID-19 were applied by institutions of the Health Sector within the massive journey to reinforce the protection of the inhabitants of Jalisco against the pandemic; through a joint and coordinated work that allowed multiplying and bringing the biological vaccine closer to the population.



Despite the holiday, there was an increased influx of people who went to health centers, medical units, the Benito Juarez Auditorium and modules in public spaces in the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara (AMG) and the interior of the state to receive the corresponding doses of the biological vaccine: mainly boosters were provided, but also AstraZeneca vaccine schedules were completed (second dose) and the opportunity was maintained for population to receive the first dose in case they did not have any vaccine.



IMSS, ISSSTE, Sedena and the Jalisco Ministry of Health (SSJ), through the OPD Servicios de Salud Jalisco (Jalisco Health Services OPD) are participating in this day of intensification. It is important to remember that this massive vaccination phase for adults concludes on April 30.



Therefore, the SSJ invites the population not to miss the opportunity and to go with the required documentation to the nearest vaccination point: vaccination record that can be downloaded from the federal page mivacuna.salud.gob.mx, proof of the last dose (if applicable), CURP and original identification.



For information on the open modules, dates and schedules, you can call the SSJ Call Center, number 33 3823 3220, visit vacunación.jalisco.gob.mx and consult the social networks of the agency, where the calls are announced. More details on the current vaccination days are also available at: https://coronavirus.jalisco.gob.mx/ruta-de-la-vacunacion/.