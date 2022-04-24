Arrest and death of El Chopa confirmed, after shootout in Vallarta



Saul Alejandro "N"alias "El Chopa", who is allegedly linked to the murder of the former governor of Jalisco, Aristoteles Sandoval Diaz. According to the investigations, the leader of the New Generation Cartel was present on December 18, 2020 in the murder of the former governor, perpetrated in the Distrito 5 bar in this city. In a statement, the federal government said that "the Mexican Army and Air Force, as well as the National Guard, arrested Saul Alejandro "N" (a) "Chopa", who is linked to the murder of the former governor of Jalisco, Jorge Aristoteles Sandoval Diaz, and pointed out as a lieutenant of a cartel that generates violence with national and international influence". The arrest took place this Friday, after a shooting occurred in the Marina Vallarta development, during an operation in which Army, Air Force and National Guard elements participated. The document states that in the scuffle "El Chopa" suffered gunshot wounds and was transferred to this municipality for treatment, where he died yesterday at the General Hospital of Zone No. 42 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS). "He was detained and was brought to the attention of the competent authorities to be placed at their disposal. It should be noted that medical personnel who were providing the corresponding attention, informed of his death". The federal government's communiqué details. It points out that after the shooting, which took place around 3:00 p.m. this Friday in an exclusive romantic zone of Marina Vallarta, the federal government deployed 400 military personnel in the most unsafe neighborhoods of this municipality. In order to avoid outbreaks of violence derived from the arrest and death of Saul Alejandro "N", alias "El Chopa".