CFE Buys Fuel Oil At $1 Per Barrel.



The Federal Electricity Commission is a public company that seeks to provide well-being to the citizens living in Mexico. In its business plan for 2024-2028, it foresees an increase in electricity demand and contemplates very high investments. The businesses and tourist developments in the region require a greater demand for electrical services. And although Jalisco, especially Puerto Vallarta, is a place where temperatures considerably rise in May, it is precisely here where there will be no discount on the payment of the service, as there will be in the neighboring municipality of Bahía de Banderas, in Nayarit.

So, in Puerto Vallarta, we will have to pay our electricity bill without any benefit from the Federal Government. However, electricity does not necessarily have to be more expensive, and to prevent the service from increasing, the Federal Electricity Commission has decided to rely on the other public company Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX), which sells fuel oil at $1 per barrel for the operation of power plants. Thanks to this, it is possible that prices will not rise, and thus, we will continue paying the same amount of money that we program to pay year after year, solely thanks to the sister companies of the Mexican State.

This information was provided by the President of the Republic, Mr. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in one of his very popular morning press conferences, better known as "mañaneras."

Despite Puerto Vallarta not benefiting from federal government assistance, the Federal Electricity Commission does maintain some subsidies for vulnerable neighborhoods, which helps low-income families enjoy quality service without worrying about high payments. As part of the strategies to provide well-being to the people, Puerto Vallarta has several neighborhoods that receive this benefit.