Fatal Accident Reported In Talpa De Allende

The vehicule overturned on the highway unfortunately 2 people died and others were injured.



Two people lost their lives after the vehicle in which they were traveling overturned on the highway from Talpa de Allende to La Cuesta, in the municipality of Talpa.

According to the information provided by the second commander of the Regional Command of Talpa de Allende, José Manuel Becerra, the vehicle involved belonged to a company dedicated to tourist trips, which overturned at kilometer 3 of the aforementioned road.

As a result of the accident, 20 people were injured, among them an 11 year old minor; of them, said the commander, 11 were reported with minor injuries, five with regular injuries and four in serious condition, in addition to the two deceased persons.

"One lost his life on the scene and the other in the hospital, we proceeded to give him resuscitation maneuvers, not achieving it due to the severity of his injuries," added the commander without further information regarding the sex or age of the victims.

Of the total of the injured, he said, 14 were taken to the First Contact Hospital of Mascota; six were sent to the Hospital of Talpa de Allende. The 11 year old girl was initially taken to the Mascota Hospital and later taken to the Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital.

Other people were rushed to the Talpa Hospital, where they were stabilized and later transferred to the Civil Hospital of Guadalajara in the Black Hawk helicopter of the Jalisco District Attorney's Office.

The causes of the rollover are unknown. The reason for the accident will be determined after the corresponding expert analysis.