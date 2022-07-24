Federal Government Recognizes Reduction In Crime In Jalisco

The Mexican government acknowledged that the incidence of crime in Jalisco has dropped. According to the information presented this Friday morning by the Secretary of the Navy, Rafael Ojeda, there has been a reduction in robberies to pedestrians, vehicle theft, business robbery, extortion, home robbery and intentional homicide.



In the case of intentional homicide, Jalisco ranks 11th per 100,000 inhabitants and is below the national average of 87.53, while Jalisco is at 78.42, according to figures from the National Public Security System.



During the morning press conference headed by the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, stated that according to the figures of the National Security System it was corroborated that Jalisco has two years in the total criminal incidence below the national average in the rate per 100 thousand inhabitants. While the national average rate in the first 6 months of 2022 was 822.1, in Jalisco the rate is 751.4.



"We can never begrudge the president and the government of the republic our commitment to work on these challenges in a coordinated manner," said the governor, who acknowledged that there is a joint work agenda with the federal government, and coordination in addressing priority issues, for example, in the north of the state.



WE WILL FIND THOSE RESPONSIBLE



Regarding the murder of Luz Raquel, who died after being doused and burned with alcohol, the governor affirmed that the investigation is still ongoing and that the federal security round table will be informed of the progress, that the protection measure was in force.



"It is an issue that hurts us, it hurts us, we are going to get to the bottom of it, we are going to find those responsible," said the state chief executive.



He added that the woman's family is not alone and the government is supporting them in coordination with the municipality of Zapopan. He also added that Jalisco is below the national average in femicides.



Both the governor and the president, who also affirmed that he is working together with state and municipal authorities, wished journalist Susana Carreño a speedy recovery.