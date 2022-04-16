Fire At Coli Was Caused By Arson



A forest fire was reported in the area of El Colli, within the Bosque La Primavera Natural Protected Area, for which two people were arrested.



The fire was reported around 13:00 hours, for which forestry elements of the Ministry of Environment and Territorial Development (Semadet), the OPD Bosque La Primavera and the Zapopan Civil Protection and Firefighters Coordination were present at the site.



At around 4:00 p.m. Semadet reported that the fire had been extinguished.



The support of the Tláloc and Halcón de Zapopan helicopters was also required, as well as the support of forestry combatants who work for the CFE.



For the fact, the Mounted and Forestry Squadron of the Zapopan Police carried out the arrest of two men, one 35 and the other 40 years old, indicated for starting the fire.



"We have Mounted Police personnel in different forest areas, who make the sighting of a column of smoke and the report is made to the forest fire personnel, who arrive at the scene and the neighbors point out two possible causes of the fire. They were arrested and brought before the Prosecutor's Office to determine their legal status in the Environmental Crimes area," said the Mounted Police Commander, Marco Antonio Hernández.



According to witnesses, after setting the fire they tried to flee and were caught by the officers. After a precautionary check they found a lighter. The Public Prosecutor's Office will be in charge of the corresponding investigations to determine their legal situation.