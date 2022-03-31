Governor Reports Agreements Reached With President AMLO



The governor of the state of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, gave a detailed account of the agreements reached in the meeting he held this Tuesday with the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, where he managed to obtain federal budgetary certainty for two major projects in Jalisco: the execution of complementary works at El Zapotillo for the medium-term water supply for the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (AMG) and the start of work on Line 4 of the Urban Electric Train System (SITEUR) in the month of May.



He pointed out that after 40 years of postponing a solution to the water deficit in the AMG, the technical and political project that will be operated by the Federal Government with an investment of close to 6 billion pesos with three fundamental actions to make the supply viable finally materialized.



"The completion of El Zapotillo Dam with the technical agreements that were reached with the communities; the second was the water conduction system from El Zapotillo to El Salto Dam, that is a second component, that is, the dam is one, the first aqueduct is two and component three is the aqueduct that goes from El Salto to Calderón, that third component is the one with which the works begin in a few days," he explained.



The bidding process and the agreement of the technical issues are defined to bid in a first amount of 1,200 million pesos with an approximate duration of one year for the next low water season in 2023, which would allow assuring 1 mt3/sec, by concreting the system from El Salto to Calderón Dam.



The resources, he ratified, are exclusively federal, being the commitment that the federation had made with Jalisco, in addition to assigning Jorge Gastón González Alcérreca, Secretary of Integral Water Management, as spokesman and in charge of the project on behalf of the Government of Jalisco with CONAGUA.



"This year, fortunately, the level of our dams makes us think that we do not have a risk of shortage in the city and that also gives us margin to be able to develop, without that pressure, the construction project that, as I tell you, will be starting up in the first half of this year, that is, no later than June of this year."



The works carried out with federal investment will guarantee in the medium term, over a period of 20 years, a water supply of 3 m3/sec.