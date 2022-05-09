In Vallarta And Jalisco The Use Of Face Masks Is Eliminated



After two years of the covid-19 pandemic, and in view of the massive advance of vaccination against the coronavirus in Jalisco, and the low rate of contagion of this disease, it will no longer be mandatory to use masks in public spaces in Puerto Vallarta and the state.



According to what was informed by the Governor of Jalisco, starting tomorrow May 10th, the use of masks will only be mandatory to take public transportation and to go to hospitals and clinics in the state.



He informed that the measure will be formalized this Monday afternoon at the Health Board and will be published in the Official Newspaper of the State of Jalisco on Tuesday to become effective.



He also pointed out that the indicators are going down in terms of covid-19, the governor said that the use will only be mandatory in public transportation and health infrastructure such as hospitals.



We have made the decision because, like everyone else, we understand the fatigue that has meant two years of bringing this upon us, but we also do it with a call to maintain the attention of what is happening in health matters in Mexico and the world and not to lower our guard," he reaffirmed.





The governor explained that at the moment the indicators give margin for this resolution , but that we must be cautious in view of the outbreaks of covid-19, which have occurred in other parts of the world.



"We believe that this is the right decision, we believe and trust that we will come out ahead with good numbers and of course we must maintain the ability to make decisions if necessary, but I think the lessons we have learned throughout this emergency have taught us that Jalisco has acted in time and with responsibility and that has allowed us to take care of the life and health of the people of Jalisco, we move forward," said Enrique Alfaro.