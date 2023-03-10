International Women’s Day March In Guadalajara



On Wednesday afternoon, approximately 70 thousand people participated in the various marches for the commemoration of International Women’s Day that took place in the municipality of Guadalajara.

The main rally began at the Plaza Armas in the Antimonumenta and headed to the Glorieta de los Niños Héroes, also known as the Glorieta de las y los desaparecidos; the march that ended at the Glorieta de la Minerva, and the third that ended in front of the Government Palace ended with a white balance.



This was thanks to the support of the attendees and the women public servants who were guarding the demonstration during the entire route.



It is worth mentioning that in the three contingents there was the presence of women from the State Police, the Road Police and the Metropolitan Police, women elements of Civil Protection Jalisco and women from the Municipal Medical Services (SAMU) as well as female personnel from Civil Protection and Firefighters from the Metropolitan Municipalities of Guadalajara, Zapopan, San Pedro Tlaquepaque, Tonalá, Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Juanacatlán, El Salto and Zapotlanejo. In addition to the coordination maintained with C5 and CNI authorities.



It is important to mention that in the interior of the state, there were also different demonstrations for 8M, all of them took place in complete calm, with no major incidents to report.



In addition, observers from the Jalisco State Human Rights Commission were present at the various demonstrations to ensure that the rights to free demonstration of all attendees were respected at all times.



At the end of the day, the government of Jalisco reaffirmed its respect for the right to freedom of assembly and free expression of ideas and maintains its commitment to safeguard the integrity of all citizens.