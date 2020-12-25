Jalisco Among the States with the Lowest Rate of COVID-19

Almost 10 months after the first cases of coronavirus infection and reaching the ultimate week of 2020, Jalisco remains one of the four states in the country with the lowest rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases, only preceded by Veracruz, Morelos and Chiapas.

In the federal comparison, the state of Jalisco registers 576.92 confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants; Veracruz 492.89; Morelos 440.15 and Chiapas a rate of 140.78 accumulated cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In contrast, Mexico City reports to the Federation a rate 5 times greater than that of Jalisco: 3,233.73 confirmed cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. This is the comparison that can be made by using the same indicators, cases reported by the sentinel units and the SISVER to the Federal platform.

In Jalisco, since last April, the number of tests was increased, looking for more patients suspected of COVID-19 in order to provide timely attention and cut the chain of contagion. Only yesterday, 2,856 tests were performed by all the institutions, in addition to those reported by the SISVER, and those of RADAR Jalisco, which adds those performed by private laboratories and the Laboratory Network of the University of Guadalajara. Keeping the accumulated cases at bay also requires the support of the population.

For this reason, the Jalisco Secretary of Health (SSI) has called for solidarity and not to lower our guard this Christmas season, but rather to reinforce preventive measures. The SSI advises to stay in public spaces for a short time, to use the mouthpiece properly (it can reduce up to 90 percent the risk of contagion), to avoid closed places or crowds, to keep a distance of 1.5 meters between people, and to wash hands frequently with soap and water or to use 70 percent alcoholic gel.

If symptoms such as persistent cough, respiratory distress, fever that does not subside, or blood oxygenation decreases to less than 92, you should go to an emergency room and not wait for a confirmatory test of COVID-19.