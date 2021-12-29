Jalisco Does Not Belong To The CONAGO: Alfaro



It should be noted, that the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, revealed that he did not attend the recent meeting of the National Conference of Governors (Conago), not because he was on vacation, but because the state ceased to belong to the group. He pointed out that Jalisco will only be present at meetings called by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. "To clarify that Jalisco, is not part of the Conago, nor will it be, the Conago has already exhausted its useful life. Jalisco will be a state where its governor will be present in the meetings convened by the president of Mexico," said the state governor.

"We are so not part of the Conago that we are not going to pay the dues that are part of the obligation of the members of this organization," he added. Alfaro assured that the Conago model "is exhausted" and hopes that in the future the organization will be rebuilt with a new model. On December 16, the most recent Conago meeting was held in Villahermosa, Tabasco, attended by the governors of 31 states, including those belonging to the Federalist Alliance.

The National Governors' Conference is a series of annual meetings held by the governors of Mexico, the heads of the Mexican states.

The first antecedent of CONAGO was the Governors' Meeting in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, on August 10, 2001, attended by twenty governors.