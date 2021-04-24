Jalisco Forest Fighters Training to Fight Fires

In order to provide better care during forest fire fighting, the Ministry of the Environment and Territorial Development (Semadet) coordinates the constant preparation of forest brigades in the state. Among the areas that are being strengthened are the adequate administrations of both human and material resources; strategies that ensure success in combat without risking the lives of firefighters.

In the State Fire Management Program 2020-2021, the provision of courses for forest fighters, introduction to fire behavior, and introduction and course to the Incident Command System is considered. In the instruction of these courses, they have had the support of the National Forestry Commission (CONAFOR), the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit (UEPCyBJ) and the Zapopan Municipal Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit (UMPCyBZ). In addition, it had financial resources from the Intermunicipal Environment Boards (JIMA), as well as from the municipalities of Autlán de Navarro, Mezquitic, Tala, Poncitlán and Puerto Vallarta.

For better care during the critical fire season, the courses began in November 2020 and will end in the last week of April 2021. To date, 614 cadets have gone through this training process, 28 women and 586 men, belonging to Semadet, Decentralized Public Organization (OPD,) Bosque La Primavera, CONAFOR, Civil Protection of El Salto, Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, JIMA, Selva Negra AC, and Reforestamos México A.C.

Likewise, to provide the necessary tools to forest brigadistas from all over the state, there have been various headquarters such as in Autlán de Navarro, Cihuatlán, Ciudad Guzmán, Colotlán, Mezquitic, Tala, Talpa de Allende, Teuchitlán, Poncitlán, Puerto Vallarta , Valle de Guadalupe and Zapopan.

Citizens are called to report forest fires at 33 36 36 82 52 (State Forest Fire Center) / 800 FIRE / 911. The follow-up to fighting the fires can be consulted on the Twitter account of @SemadetJal.