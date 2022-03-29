Jalisco's Private Sector Security Grows



Confidence in Jalisco among local businessmen has increased to 14.87 percent, since 2019, according to the Study of Economic Expectations of the Jalisco Private Sector for the First Half of 2022, conducted by the Institute of Statistical and Geographic Information of Jalisco (IIEG).

The study showed greater confidence in the economic growth of the entity, increasing 4.88 points compared to the previous semester and 14.87 points compared to the first semester of 2021, and 11.03 points compared to 2019, just before the pandemic; there is even a greater increase compared to the national expectation.

These results highlight a solid approach to the evolution of private initiative in recent years, as the index of business expectations from the second half of 2019 to this first half of the year increased from 56.48 to 67.51 points, after having had numbers below in past years due to pandemic.

"Today at the beginning of 2022, the expectation is at 67.5 points, that is, still much better than in 2019 and if we add to this that, when we analyze the growth expectations in the economic field between the local and the national, we have a very marked difference, people are seeing the economy of Jalisco as more solid," Alfaro Ramirez pointed out.

Compared to the expectations of the business community at a national level, the outlook is clearer in Jalisco when asked if the economy was better compared to the same period last year, resulting in 44.5% "agree and totally agree" for Mexico and 50.4% "agree and totally agree" for the state.

Regarding whether the economy of Mexico/Jalisco will be better next year, 39.6% totally agree and agree regarding the country, and 54.1% agree and totally agree regarding the economy of Jalisco, so there is a marked difference in confidence regarding the state.

"This is not necessarily good news, because at the end of the day Jalisco is not exempt from what happens in the country's economy, but I do believe that it also reflects to a great extent the way in which our state and its economy have consolidated themselves as the locomotive of the country's economic growth," he explained.

Likewise, he highlighted that this study is the reference to know what the agenda in economic matters should be based on, such as providing more financial support from the public sector, since it is registered that only 12.3% of those surveyed who had financing, their source was economic support or governmental credits