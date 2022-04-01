Kass On Tour In Mexico City



The singer informed about his live performance with his daughter Tashara and son Kamali, who will be backed by the Jamaican reggae band GOADE.



This Saturday, April 2, they will be performing in the metropolis.



Kass Smith is a bilingual, award-winning Jamaican singer, songwriter, entertainer, entrepreneur, holistic teacher and motivational life coach.



He has lived in Mexico most of his life.



His given name is Roger Kassiano Smith, he was born in Hanover, Jamaica to a family of five.



He began singing and acting at the age of six. His father, an architect, and his mother, a school principal and notary public, instilled in him focused work and determination as the key to achieving pre-established goals.



At the age of nine, she won her first gold medal at the National Festival of Performing Arts.



This was the genesis of a prolific career as an artist, writer, musician and actor.



This led him to perform in theater where he received several gold, silver and bronze medals.



He has performed alongside great figures of the artistic milieu such as Christopher Walken, in "Going to Extremes" and Maxi Priest in "SCAM".



He has opened concerts for international reggae artists such as Shabba, Ranks and Gregory Isaacs.



His spontaneity and stage presence has fascinated the public, placing him at the top of his career as a singer, for which in 1990, he won the "JFM Award as best new artist".



In 1992 Kass moved to Mexico where he learned to speak the Spanish language, and he landed a successful four-year, three-album contract with Emi Music Records. His 1996 album "Kukaramakara" included 10 original songs and four covers, produced by Midi Ortega of Grupo Moeña.



In addition to his release in Latin America with his hit "Ay Cosita Linda" and now the release of his new album in Mexico "JOURNEYS".