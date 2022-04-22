Manu Vaquita is transferred by helicopter to prison in Guadalajara



On Thursday, José Manuel S. - better known as "Manu Vaquita" - was transferred by helicopter to the Metropolitan Prison of Puente Grande, who last Saturday was sentenced to criminal proceedings for the crimes of cover-up and aggravated homicide against former governor Jorge Aristóteles Sandoval Díaz, in events that took place in the early morning hours of December 18, 2020.



In a press release, the government of Jalisco informed that it took the decision to transfer the businessman to the Metropolitan Prison, located in the municipality of Tonala, Jalisco, in the Metropolitan Zone of Guadalajara.



After his arrest in Mexico City, the businessman was transferred to the Centro Integral de Justicia Regional (Ceinjure) of Puerto Vallarta, located in the municipality of Ixtapa, Jalisco, where he made his first appearances before the court that sentenced him to trial after finding sufficient evidence of his participation in the homicide of former governor Aristoteles Sandoval.



The press release states that based on Article 52 of the National Law of Federal Criminal Execution, the Jalisco State Penitentiary Authority decided to transfer José Manuel S. to another penitentiary.



The transfer took place on Thursday afternoon, April 21, from the Centro Integral de Justicia Regional Ceinjure of Puerto Vallarta to the Reclusorio Metropolitano.



According to the website of the newspaper El Occidental, sources close to the operation indicated that the transfer of the owner of the extinct restaurant Distrito 5, where Sandoval Diaz was murdered, was carried out by helicopter, under a security device with the participation of guards from the Prevention and Social Reinsertion Directorate together with agents from the State Prosecutor's Office.



The flight from Puerto Vallarta was carried out under the supervision of the head of Social Reinsertion, Jose Antonio Perez Juarez.



The transfer took place one day after the undersecretary of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection, Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, made it known during La Mañanera that a person linked to the Jalisco Cartel was close to the former governor before he was murdered inside the Distrito 5 bar, in addition to having met with the businessman linked to the trial.