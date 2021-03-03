Mexico has Pre-Purchased 224.3 Million Doses of Anti-Covid Vaccine

So far, Mexico has signed pre-purchase contracts through different mechanisms to acquire 224.3 million doses of the different vaccines against Covid-19 that have been developed in the world. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), the agency that managed the acquisition of the Biologicals with companies, governments, and international organizations such as Covax, which seeks equitable access to them, made known through an infographic in which it gives details of the antidotes that the country will have. It indicated that 34.4 million doses of the vaccine developed by the American Pfizer and the German BioNTech have been acquired through a direct pre-purchase contract with the company. It is the first vaccine to be applied in Mexico.

After the European Union authorized the export from Pfizer's headquarters in Brussels, the weekly shipment of doses from Belgium to Mexico will be resumed. Through the agreement with the Chinese company CanSino Biologics, adds the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its previously published information, where the purchase of 35 million doses that has been agreed so far, will be packaged in the plant that the Argentinean laboratories Drugmex has in Queretaro. This is the only one for a single application. Likewise, following the agreement between the presidents of Mexico and Russia, Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador and Vladimir Putin, respectively, 24 million doses of the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center will arrive from Moscow, with resources from the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

The antidote against Covid-19 developed by the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have authorized the direct purchase with the company of 77.4 million doses, thanks to an agreement between the governments of Mexico and Argentina, which will be produced in the South American country and packaged in Mexican territory. In addition, thanks to a collaboration between Mexico and the Serum Institute of India, two million more doses of this company's vaccine will arrive in Mexico, already packaged and ready for use. On February 14, doses arrived in the country through this agreement, although the exact amount has not been confirmed. Meanwhile, through the Covax mechanism, Mexico will receive 51.5 million doses, of which 6.4 million will arrive in the first half of the year, and will also be from AstraZeneca for this global initiative that aims to achieve equity in the acquisition and distribution of these inputs.