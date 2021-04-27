More Than 13,000 People Over 60 Receive Second Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine in Various Regions of Jalisco

Yesterday started the completion of vaccination schedules with Sinovac and AstraZeneca; 33 municipalities will be covered this week.

In Jalisco, a total of 13,916 people over 60 years of age received the second dose of vaccine against COVID-19 in various regions of the State where vaccination schedules are completed with biologicals from the pharmaceutical companies Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

It should be remembered that the population groups, as well as the shift for coverage to be immunized with the first or second dose, are designated by the Federal Government in accordance with the National Vaccination Plan; and that every week in Jalisco vaccines have been received that allow progress in the immunization of the most vulnerable sectors.

It is important to take into account that immunity is reached starting 15 days after the application of the second dose.

Vaccines are safe and effective to avoid serious complications from this disease, but you can still catch and spread the coronavirus. Therefore, health authorities reiterate the importance of maintaining prevention measures.

The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) recalls that the pandemic is active and therefore invites the population to use face masks properly (this simple measure can reduce the risk of contagion by up to 90 percent,) stay for a short time in public spaces, maintain distance of 1.5 meters between people, and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel.

In case of presenting symptoms such as persistent cough, respiratory distress, fever that does not subside or blood oxygenation decreases to less than 92, you should go to an emergency unit and not wait for a confirmatory test of COVID-19.