Navy Appoints New Undersecretary

This Wednesday the Secretary of the Navy appointed Admiral José Luis Arellano Ruiz to be Undersecretary of the Navy, by agreement of the High Command Headquarters. Arellano Ruiz had been commander of the 8th Naval Zone, headquartered in Puerto Vallarta, until 2018. Ruiz negotiated and finalized the transfer of the Port Captaincies from the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) to the Semar, which gave rise to the National Maritime Authority (AMN). In addition, the new Undersecretary has received the Exceptional Perseverance third class decorations for more than 45 years of service, the First Class Teaching Merit, and the Special Merit.

The commemorative ceremony for the 200th anniversary of the Mexican Navy, and 107th anniversary of the Heroic Deed of the Port of Veracruz, took place this Wednesday morning at the Eighth Naval Zone Headquarters. The ceremony was headed by Vice Admiral José Manuel Pomares Contreras, commander of the Eighth Naval Zone, in order to pay homage to the naval heroes who together with the people of Veracruz, and in defense of the homeland, protected the national sovereignty. Pomares Contreras read the message of the Secretary of the Navy, Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Duran, while recalling the heroic deed of April 21, 1914.

"Let us also honor this great legacy without rest for a Navy that continues to defend national sovereignty, a Navy that continues to safeguard human life at sea, in the air and on land, a Navy that can proudly continue for 200 years more to our beloved Mexico." During the ceremony, honors were paid to the flag as well as a roll call of the Heroes of the Heroic Naval Military School, followed by a silence and honor salute as a tribute to Lieutenant José Azueta and Cadet Virgilio Uribe, who together with men and women from Veracruz, protected the national territory from the imminent landing of the invading troops of 1914, where they lost their lives after a fervent fight.