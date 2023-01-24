New Smoking Restrictions Came Into Force On January 15



With the amendments to the Regulations of the General Law for Tobacco Control, published on December 16, 2022 in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF), Mexico becomes the fifth country in the Americas to prohibit the display of tobacco products at points of sale, as a public health measure.



The new Regulation contemplates the prohibition of all forms of tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship, through any means of communication and dissemination, including the direct and indirect display of tobacco products at points of sale.



It also extends the 100% smoke-free and emission-free spaces in any workplace, spaces of collective concurrence such as squares, parks, beaches, stadiums, as well as in public transportation and public places. As well as in public transportation and schools at all educational levels, including universities.



The new provisions of the Regulation, which are available at bit.ly/3jiJqxx, ensure a higher degree of protection of people's health and privilege the best interest of children, through the application of measures that allow the reduction of tobacco and nicotine demand, promote the denormalization of consumption and will generate great benefits to public health.



The new provisions were proposed by the Ministry of Health based on the best available scientific evidence and international best practices, emanating from the World Health Organization's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, to which Mexico has been a Party since 2004.



It is expected that, over a 10-year horizon, these measures will prevent more than 49,000 premature deaths and 292,000 new cases of smoking-related diseases. It is also expected to generate savings to the public treasury of more than 155 billion pesos per year. Currently in Mexico, medical care expenses attributable to smoking are estimated at more than 116 billion pesos.



With the new Regulation, which becomes effective as of January 15, 2023, the gaps in the current legal framework are closed, since the new provisions of the General Law for Tobacco Control are regulated.