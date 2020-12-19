New Tax to be Applied to Gamblers

In Jalisco, 10 percent of the amount of bets or participations in games of chance will be charged, regardless of whether the player wins or loses, according to Income Law 2021, approved by Congress this Thursday.

In Jalisco, taxes will also be approved for those who participate in the distribution of raffle tickets, and those in charge of the organization of the raffles and the betting system are already being charged. The collection was authorized for participants of lotteries, raffles, sweepstakes, betting games and contests of all kinds. Only the states of Nuevo Leon, Yucatan, Campeche, Sonora, and Quintana Roo, collect similar taxes.

In an interview, the Secretary of the Treasury explained that a collection of around 800 million pesos is foreseen for this concept; "In total the state will collect 123 thousand five hundred million pesos during the next year. In the 2019 fiscal year, 232 million pesos were collected only from casinos. Although this year the pandemic kept them closed for more than six months, these establishments will end 2020 with a collection of more than 85 million pesos.

COLLECTION ACCORDING TO INFLATION

Likewise, the deputy president of the legislative commission of the Treasury, Gerardo Quirino Velázquez, assured that the collection of taxes, rights, and benefits has a general increase of three percent, according to inflation. “Those who participate in betting sites, raffles or contests, regardless of their name, will be subject to the collection. It includes playing in machines that use electronic images with numbers, symbols, figures and cards, as well as those that use algorithms and remote betting."

In order to formalize the tax, several articles of the State's Finance Law were reformed, and the contribution is called "Tax on Games with Bets." In Jalisco, 31 of the 367 casinos in the country operate, and they are mainly installed in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area and in Puerto Vallarta, explained the president with the Political Coordination Board of the Congress, Salvador Caro Cabrera.