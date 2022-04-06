One Thousand Vaccines Against Covid 19



It is important that you bring your registration with you. Jalisco received 200,000 more vaccines against Covid-19 from AstraZeneca laboratory to continue with the application of boosters to the population over 18 years of age.



Authorities call on those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

With this delivery, the 58th, more than 12 million doses have been received in the state and more than 90 percent have been supplied.

The Jalisco Ministry of Health invites the population to take advantage of this opportunity and get vaccinated before the Easter vacations.

Until Friday, April 8, there are intensive vaccination days in the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara (AMG), with no appointment necessary, and also days in municipalities in the interior of the state, as is the case of Puerto Vallarta.

"There are still three days left before the Easter vacation period, which is a good opportunity for all people over 18 years of age to go for the vaccine booster if it has been 4 months or more since their last dose," informed the Secretary of Health in the state, Fernando Petersen Aranguren, who headed the biological one.



Petersen Aranguren emphasized: "If we want a safe return from vacation and to reduce Covid-19 infections to a minimum, join us, go for vaccination, use a mask correctly in public spaces, wash your hands frequently with soap and water and use alcohol gel", he concluded.