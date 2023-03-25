Puerto Vallarta Hosts The Third Mobility And Road Safety Forum



Aiming towards the consolidation of a national mobility policy between states, municipalities and the federation, the Third Forum for the Joint Construction of the National Strategy for Mobility and Road Safety (ENAMOV) 2023-2040 was held in Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit, promoted by the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Security Development (Sedatu) and the states of Jalisco and Nayarit.



The Puerto Vallarta Convention Center received authorities from the three levels of government, as well as specialists, businessmen, representatives of civil mobility organizations and citizens in general, in order to nurture the ENAMOV and move towards the harmonization of the General Law of Mobility and Road Safety (LGMSV) throughout the country through a governance process in which all members of the National System of Mobility and Road Safety participate.



Prior to this forum, sessions were held last February in Merida, Yucatan, and in January in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. The fourth and last forum for the joint construction of the ENAMOV 2023-2040 will be held in the city of Rosarito, Baja California on April 12.



As one of the hosts of the event and on behalf of Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, the Secretary of Transportation of the State of Jalisco and also President of the National Association of Mobility Authorities (AMAM), Diego Monraz Villaseñor, welcomed all the participants in this plural forum in which and celebrated this type of events in which it is sought to reconcile the different visions, concerns and solutions on mobility, in order to build cities with a more human face.



"What is reflected here will be an input for the construction of the first national mobility policy that this country urgently needs to have. Because without the right to mobility we cannot get to school, work or the hospital, that is the importance that mobility has today throughout our territory. The first law is about to be enacted a year ago and today the states are working on its harmonization," explained the head of the Ministry of Transportation.

Last October, Jalisco passed a new Mobility, Road Safety and Transportation Law, which incorporated all the provisions contemplated in the LGMSV, and is currently working on the harmonization of state and municipal regulations and technical standards.



On behalf of the state of Nayarit and representing Governor Miguel Angel Navarro Quintero, the Secretary of Mobility, Sistiel Karime Buhaya Lora, was in attendance, who emphasized that in her entity tables and forums will be held to deploy the discussion on the new law and above all to generate a change of mentality about mobility being a collective task.



"Road safety is planned, but it is also executed and we have to implement corrective actions that are going to come out of our law, of the transportation guidelines, and we are going to take the success stories," he stated.

Via remote, the head of Sedatu, Román Meyer Falcón, reported that the states of Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Nayarit and Yucatán have harmonized their legislation with the LGMSV, which establishes the bases and principles to guarantee the right to mobility in conditions of road safety, accessibility, efficiency, sustainability, quality, inclusion and equality.



"We have recorded that after the General Law of Mobility and Road Safety was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) last May 17, 2022, to date four states have harmonized state laws with the current legislation on the subject. At Sedatu we are continuing the work to build the ENAMOV, which should be published in the DOF in June of this year," he said.



He also presented the indicators of the strategy in which he pointed out that 19 states have a Mobility Law, six states have included sections on the subject in their Land Use Planning laws or Urban Codes, 15 states have a budget for mobility, 31 for public transportation and only three states have sent feedback on the ENAMOV to Sedatu.



