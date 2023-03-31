Puerto Vallarta Present At The Tianguis Tourist Trade Fair



Puerto Vallarta hoteliers were present at the Tianguis Turístico to strengthen the segment of meeting tourism, which has an enormous potential in the destination due to its infrastructure, offer of spaces and tourist attractions.



Within the framework of the 47th edition of the Tianguis Turístico, the most important event of the country’s tourism sector, which this year took place in Mexico City.



During the third day of activities, Mayor Michel, accompanied by the Director of Tourism and Municipal Economic Development, Christian Preciado Cázares, as part of his work agenda, held a meeting with representatives of Puerto Vallarta hotel companies, who have been participating in business meetings with wholesale agencies.



After discussing a series of projects, it was agreed to strengthen the support to the tourism sector in general in order to emphasize the segment of groups and conventions, whose events are increasingly taking place in the destination’s lodging establishments.



The idea is to work together to convince more companies to bet on bringing their congresses and meetings to Puerto Vallarta and in this way continue contributing to the good occupancy and economic spillover that these events generate.



Tejada Shaar received excellent information from the 6th Tourism Fam Trip among Business Chambers of the country, which took place last week in Puerto Vallarta, where the representatives of several chambers of commerce got to know the attractions of the destination through tourist tours and they will now be promoters that will help increase the flow of visitors from their places of origin.



“It was agreed to have permanent contact with CONCANACO because it is very important to work hand in hand with the chambers and businessmen in general, making strategies and alliances to move forward, since they are convinced of promoting tourism”, pointed out the director of Municipal Tourism.